National Fisheries Institute Statement on the Passing of Hans “Harry” Frisch

National Fisheries Institute Seafood January 18, 2023

PALM SPRINGS, CA – Harry Frisch, Chairman of Beaver Street Fisheries, was a seafood legend who grew a small retail fish shop in Jacksonville, Florida into one of the largest seafood processors and distributors in the U.S. His influence is outsized, and he will be missed.

He built his business with a focus on family, integrity, and a drive to ensure his customers had a consistent supply of seafood.  In an industry so often focused on just-in-time inventory, he famously emphasized thinking 5 years not 5 days ahead.

Harry Frisch was 99 years old. Our thoughts and prayers are with his entire family and his Beaver Street colleagues. 

Lisa Wallenda Picard
President & CEO

Related Articles

Produce

Wild Blueberries, International Tree Nut Council Nutrition Research and Education Foundation, National Fisheries Institute, & American Egg Board Create Free Cognition Kitchen Guide for Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month

Wild Blueberry Association of North America Produce June 4, 2021

The human brain is remarkable and arguably one of the most important organs in the body, yet many people take their brain health for granted. To bring attention to this issue and provide ideas for incorporating brain-healthy foods into the diet, the Wild Blueberry Association of North America has chosen Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month to team up with three nutrient-dense food commodities.