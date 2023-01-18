National Fisheries Institute Statement on the Passing of Hans “Harry” Frisch

PALM SPRINGS, CA – Harry Frisch, Chairman of Beaver Street Fisheries, was a seafood legend who grew a small retail fish shop in Jacksonville, Florida into one of the largest seafood processors and distributors in the U.S. His influence is outsized, and he will be missed.

He built his business with a focus on family, integrity, and a drive to ensure his customers had a consistent supply of seafood. In an industry so often focused on just-in-time inventory, he famously emphasized thinking 5 years not 5 days ahead.

Harry Frisch was 99 years old. Our thoughts and prayers are with his entire family and his Beaver Street colleagues.

Lisa Wallenda Picard

President & CEO