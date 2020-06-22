National Fisheries Institute Statement on the Safety of Seafood from the United States

WASHINGTON, DC — Seafood from America is safe. The World Health Organization, United National Food and Agriculture Organization, and all major national food safety agencies report there is no connection between seafood and COVID-19. Simply stated, people cannot get COVID-19 from eating seafood. Specific to imported seafood that Chinese families enjoy, experts at the Chinese National Health Commission stated, “There’s no evidence so far showing salmon are the origin or intermediate hosts of the coronavirus.”

Consumers in China and in other countries should be aware that seafood portioned and prepared in America must comply with the rules and regulations of the United States Food and Drug Administration to ensure safe food. Importantly, the systems that seafood companies in the United States have implemented for more than 20 years now serve as a model for other countries and foods. Companies must also keep their workers safe by following the directives of the United States’ Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Since the onset of COVID-19, members of the National Fisheries Institute, the major seafood trade association in the United States and many of whose members export American seafood to China, have also implemented the laws of numerous states, and the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, industry best practices, CODEX Alimentarius, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, and the World Health Organization, and the recommendations of academics and other public health experts.

NFI member companies have strict protocols in place to prevent, detect, and isolate any spread of COVID-19 on their boats or in their processing plants, and follow sanitary transport rules to prevent contamination of seafood being exported to China. American seafood remains safe and healthy for Chinese families.

John Connelly

President