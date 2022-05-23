National Fisheries Institute Statement on the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health

WASHINGTON, DC — The National Fisheries Institute (NFI) is pleased to see the White House increasing its focus on healthy eating and access to nutritious foods. This September’s Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health will not only highlight the impact of eating healthy with American families but with regulators and policymakers as well.

Seafood is unquestionably the healthiest animal protein on the planet and the U.S. Dietary Guidelines recommend Americans eat 2-3 servings each week, while on average we eat about half of that. Whether it’s brain nutrients like Omega-3’s or sought-after lean protein, seafood is a superfood for every stage of life. Promoting its well-known benefits, while helping keep it affordable and accessible will make a demonstrable impact on public health.

From delicious recipes and easy meal planning tips to nutritional information and relatable health news, NFI’s award winning food blog DishOnFish has been focused on helping Americans shift to eating more seafood for years.

We stand as a resource to the White House in this important endeavor.

John Connelly

President