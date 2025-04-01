National Fisheries Institute Sushi Council Launches Website

Food safety coalition provides resources on how to “Sushi Responsibly”



Reston, VA – The NFI Sushi Council has established a digital presence with the launch of NFIsushicouncil.com. The site serves as a central knowledge bank for all things sushi, educating supply chain actors on food safety, product quality and economic integrity as well as promoting sushi as a healthy and exciting seafood-centric cuisine.

“Having achieved mass popularity, sushi can be found by consumers with ease,” said NFI Sushi Council Chairman Michael McNicholas of Culimer USA. “But for industry, locating the right information on properly sourcing and preparing sushi can be a challenge.”

With food safety as the group’s core mission, the NFI Sushi Council has created an accessible website that acts as a clearinghouse for guidance on product handling and preparation. The dynamic site invites seafood professionals to learn best practices critical to their value chain roles in producing the highest level of sushi products.

“Sushi is as much a business as a consumer trend,” said council member Annie Trinh of Jensen Tuna, who served on a task force designing the site. “The website reflects these natures with both the substance to keep sushi safe and the style that makes sushi a thriving driver of seafood consumption.”

The NFI Sushi Council is a pre-competitive stakeholder group working to enhance sushi product integrity and promote industry-led food safety. The council, aided by its website, seeks to position itself as a unified voice for the sushi marketplace. Visit NFIsushicouncil.com for more information on how to “Sushi Responsibly.”