National Fisheries Institute’s Crab Council Statement on the passing of Dr. Hawis Madduppa

WASHINGTON, DC – The Blue Swimming Crab sustainability community has lost a dedicated researcher, a visionary leader and friend in Dr. Hawis Madduppa.

Dr. Hawis Madduppa served as the executive director of the Indonesian Blue Swimming Crab Association (APRI) and led the Fisheries Improvement Project (FIP) work there for nearly a decade. As head of marine biodiversity and biosystematics labs at Bogor Agricultural University he used his background in marine and fisheries management science to bring an unmatched technical expertise to APRI’s FIP work. With a concentration on ecology, biology, and marine population genetics his knowledge was extensive.

Hawis was a scientist at heart who understood the vital need for practical application of fishery management and the effect that work could have, on the water and in communities. He implemented sound strategies that demonstrably improved the health of Blue Swimming Crab stocks in Indonesia and around the world.

So often the NFI Crab Council would ask him to take on the most challenging of sustainability efforts because we knew his focus and commitment was up to the task. His kind demeanor, his dedication, and his celebrated successes are a legacy we are all grateful for.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues.

Ed Rhodes

Executive Director