NaturalShrimp, Inc. Discusses Its Acquisition and Capital Expansion Strategies with The Stock Day Podcast

Phoenix, Arizona – The Stock Day Podcast welcomed NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP) (“the Company”), a publicly traded aquaculture Company, headquartered in Dallas with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas and Webster City, Iowa. CFO of the Company, Bill Delgado, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company’s background and current projects. “We are really similar to a biotechnology company; we have developed a process to grow aquatic species, primarily shrimp but we’re moving into other areas to help with the growing and disease remediation,” said Delgado. “We are basically a biotechnology company that has figured out a way to grow seafood indoors.”

“Could you elaborate on your acquisition of F&T Water Solutions?”, asked Jolly. “F&T was a very critical piece of our overall intellectual property,” said Delgado. “We’ve been working with F&T since 2014. We originally have a joint patent with them on the system and we’ve done several developments over the last few years,” he continued.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Newsfile Corp. / Yahoo