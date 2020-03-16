NC Officials Move Forward With Shellfish Lease Rule Changes

MOREHEAD CITY — State fisheries managers and coastal property managers are working on changes to rules for shellfish leases in public trust waters.

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission and the N.C. Coastal Resources Commission recently held held their regular meetings. The CRC met Feb. 12-13 in Beaufort, while the MFC met Feb. 12-20 in New Bern.

Both commissions discussed the issue of shellfish leases, and the MFC, the one more directly involved with shellfish leases, unanimously approved for public hearing three recommended rule amendments the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries proposed to address user conflicts between shellfish leaseholders and other users of public trust waters.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Carteret County News Times