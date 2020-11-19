NC Shellfish Growers on Front Lines of Changes to Climate, Ecosystems

Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - NC Seafood November 19, 2020

NEWPORT, N.C. — North Carolina’s oyster farmers are grappling with rising seas, ocean acidification and more severe storms – and many now are speaking out about the climate-change impacts they’re witnessing firsthand.

Tyler Chadwick, who grew up in the commercial fishing industry and now owns Carolina Gold Oyster Co., said Hurricane Florence hit during the first year he started growing oysters, followed by Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

“I wouldn’t say I particularly see a pattern of storms, but I definitely see more and more storms, which is kind of concerning,” he said. “I can’t remember how many we’ve had this year, but it’s got to be double digits now of the named storms we’ve had. That’s a big risk for me.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Public News Service – NC

