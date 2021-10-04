Nearly 80% of Commercial Fishermen Stopped Work During COVID. Relief On Way For Industry

A seafood industry recovering from a pandemic just got additional support thanks to $3.4 million in relief funds announced in August by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 doubles down on financial assistance for the industry previously provided under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, for those who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic has slowed our sales down because people aren’t buying our products like before,” said Harry Phillips, owner of Russell Hall Seafood LLC in Fishing Creek. “Due to lack of (employees) in restaurants and being only at half capacity, that’s why sales have been down. It’s actually possibly getting worse, but we haven’t received assistance like this because our sales were strong last summer.”

