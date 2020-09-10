Nelson Griffin of Red Lobster Joins Seafood Nutrition Partnership Board

The Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) is pleased to announce Nelson Griffin of Red Lobster® is joining its Board of Directors. Griffin, a veteran of foodservice and consumer package good procurement and supply chain management, brings a wealth of experience and thought leadership to SNP as it strengthens its outreach to encourage even more Americans to eat sustainable seafood for better health through consumer-facing campaigns such as Eat Seafood, America!

Griffin is Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer at Red Lobster, the world’s largest casual dining seafood restaurant company, based in Orlando, Florida. In his current role, he is responsible for leading all the supply chain related activities, which includes over $900MM of food, beverages, all supplies including kitchen equipment, product distribution and travel services for more than 700 restaurants around the world. In addition, he oversees the Total Quality department that is responsible for food safety, product quality and restaurant inspections.

“I am honored to join the Seafood Nutrition Partnership Board of Directors,” Griffin said. “I admire and respect the diverse Board and the important work the organization is doing to help move the needle on seafood consumption in the U.S.”

Prior to joining Red Lobster, Griffin served in several roles at Darden Restaurants, Inc., most recently as Vice President of Supply Chain. Previously, he was Director of Strategic Procurement for Kellogg’s and served in a variety of roles for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

“We are thrilled to have Nelson join the Board,” SNP Board Chair Steve Hart said. “He brings decades of experience in supply chain best practices that will provide great direction for the future of SNP, and he believes in the importance of bringing healthy sustainable seafood to consumers.”

About Seafood Nutrition Partnership

Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) is the leading 501(c)3 non-profit organization in the U.S. building awareness of the health and nutritional benefits of seafood. SNP is addressing the country’s public health crisis through education programs that inspire Americans to incorporate more seafood and omega-3s into their diets for improved health as per USDA Dietary Guidelines. For more information or to support SNP, visit seafoodnutrition.org.