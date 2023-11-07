New Bedford Cannery Aims to Provide Healthy, Affordable Seafoods, Here’s How

NEW BEDFORD — One of only a handful of seafood canneries in the nation has opened in New Bedford, capable of producing thousands of cans of local seafood products per day.

Island Creek Oysters, founded in the early 1990s by Skip Bennett, has opened the cannery at a 10,000-square-foot building at 38 Blackmer St.

The Duxbury-based company that’s grown into an internationally recognized aquaculture business selling millions of oysters around the world in the past 25 years has also moved its distribution operation to the site.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Standard-Times