New Bedford Orders Blue Harvest to Cease Operations After Three Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus

Kiernan Dunlop, South Coast Today Seafood April 28, 2020

NEW BEDFORD — The city’s Board of Health has ordered Blue Harvest Fisheries to shut down operations after three employees there tested positive for COVID-19.

A cease and desist order issued to the company Thursday night states that it has to cease operations until it provides the Board of Health with sworn documentation that it has performed enhanced cleaning and disinfection of its facility — excluding the main office and fresh scallop and fish pack out areas — during its closure, removed all employees with suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19, and has implemented certain other measures to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

The order states that the Board of Health was notified that three employees who worked at Blue Harvest Fisheries within the past 14 days have tested positive for COVID-19.

