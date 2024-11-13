New Campaign Calls on Congress to Support More Sustainable Seafood from U.S. Waters

Industry Coalition Stronger America Through Seafood (SATS) Highlighting Urgent Need for Federal Action on Open Ocean Aquaculture in America

Washington, D.C. – Industry coalition Stronger America Through Seafood (SATS) has launched a month-long campaign to educate Members of Congress and congressional staff about the urgent need for Congress to provide a pathway for open ocean aquaculture in U.S. waters.

SATS will release a wide range of campaign materials—including a fact sheet, social media assets, and targeted paid advertisements—highlighting all the U.S. is missing out on in economic and environmental benefits without a thriving aquaculture industry. Fish farming in the open ocean is hindered in America due to the lack of federal legislation to support industry growth. Digital advertisements will also run in two Washington, D.C.-based publications: Politico and Axios, to reach key audiences on Capitol Hill.

“As one of the most environmentally friendly methods for producing protein, open ocean aquaculture is a vital food production method being embraced by nations worldwide—but it remains an untapped industry here in the U.S.,” said, Drue Banta Winters, campaign manager of SATS. “Without federal action, the U.S. will continue to miss out on the benefits that a thriving aquaculture industry would provide, including job creation and economic growth in congressional districts and communities across the country. Legislation to support aquaculture in federal waters would strengthen our economy, ensure a more secure seafood supply chain, and help increase access to affordable, American-grown seafood.”

About Stronger America Through Seafood

Stronger America Through Seafood (SATS) advocates for federal policies and regulations that help secure a stronger America through increased U.S. production of healthful, sustainable, and affordable seafood. Learn more at www.strongerthroughseafood.org.