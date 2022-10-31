New CEO for Peter Pan Seafood

Since a new management group took over Peter Pan Seafood in late 2020, owner Rodger May has been in charge using the title Chief Growth Officer. Now the fish processing company has a CEO in the C-suite, too.

From Deck to Desk

Peter Pan Seafood selected Kevin Bixler as the new chief executive officer, effective in November. Bixler has a lifetime of seafood industry knowledge, being born into a commercial fishing family.

Bixler’s father owned and fished a salmon troll vessel in the ‘60s before owning and operating tuna vessels. The youngest of five children, Bixler grew up working on his family’s commercial fishing vessels and avocado farms. He went to college at UCLA, where he played football and earned a degree in political science with a focus on international relations.

Bixler most recently served as global director of group fish procurement at Thai Union Group, the first centralized function in the international conglomerate. He has worked in leadership positions at Thai Union since 2006, beginning as the director of procurement for its US branch, Chicken of the Sea, and was quickly promoted to vice president of procurement. Bixler was the youngest person to be promoted to that level in the company’s history.

