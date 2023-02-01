New Emergency Rule Bans Fishermen From Parts of Massachusetts Bay for 3 Months

An emergency rule from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or (NOAA) will prohibit fishermen from parts of Massachusetts Bay, the administration announced Tuesday.

As North Atlantic right whales make their annual return to Massachusetts, NOAA is telling fishermen they must remove all “trap/pot gear” from the area from Feb. 1 to Apr. 30. Fishermen are also not allowed to place any new gear during that time.

The restrictions come at the request of the Commonwealth, and prohibit fishermen from an area known as the Massachusetts Restricted Area Wedge, or MRA.

