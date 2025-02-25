New GA Bill Aims to Label if Seafood is Imported. Here’s Why

Georgia’s local seafood restaurants may need to make some changes in the near future.

On Wednesday, the state’s House of Representatives passed HB 117 almost unanimously with 165 for, seven against. It will now move on to a vote by the Georgia Senate.

What is HB 117?

If passed, HB 117 would require all commercial food service establishments in Georgia to clearly inform customers where their shrimp comes from if it’s imported. This would be done by either displaying a placard that says “Foreign Imported Shrimp” or labeling each menu item containing shrimp with “Foreign Imported.”

