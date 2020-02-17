New MOU Seeks to Nurture Maldives’ One-By-One Tuna Fishing

LONDON, UK –To further elevate the Republic of Maldives’ standing as a global leader in the one-by-one tuna sector, a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed between the International Pole & Line Foundation (IPNLF) and local NGO Dhivehi Masverin (Maldives Fishermen). In addition to addressing key knowledge and data gaps, this agreement will also seek to increase the awareness of tuna fishing’s significant contribution to the country’s economy.

With collaborative efforts designed to promote the benefits of tuna fishing as a career and provider of essential food and livelihood, the MOU will establish a stronger foundation from which the Maldives can maintain and grow its thriving one-by-one tuna fishing sector in all regions over many generations to come.

Another of the agreement’s key priorities will be attracting new talent and young jobseekers to the Maldives’ tuna fishing sector. Using carefully selected imagery and videos – shared through highly popular social media platforms – Dhivehi Masverin has already been successfully building up the engagement of younger generations with one-by-one fishing. In this regard, the organisation’s focus on promoting community benefits has proved particularly fruitful.

Dhivehi Masverin’s President and local fisherman, Ahmed Shafiu, said, “I come from a relatively large fisher family in Gemanafushi island in the south. I have always believed that our fishery is special, but that there is also scope for improvement, particularly in making the lives of fishermen better, safer and more secure. One of the best ways to make these positive changes is to raise the sector’s public profile.”

In signing the MOU, IPNLF and Dhivehi Masverin agree on the following actions:

· Promote each other’s work through their respective social media platforms

· Collaborate on conducting skipper training workshops to promote best-practice fishing

· Support the collection of catch-and-effort and other fishery data, including on livebait extraction and utilisation, to better understand the partitioning of effort for livebait and tuna fishing

· Support and assist in promoting the reduction of plastic use in tuna fisheries

· Support activities that ensure an improved understanding of the social and economic conditions of the fishery and fishing communities, to help develop and formulate fishery development policies and management plans

IPNLF Managing Director, Martin Purves, said, “We are delighted to be partnering with Dhivehi Masverin in this important work. Our two associations share a lot of common goals, and I am confident that by uniting efforts in the agreed areas we can accelerate the progress of the Maldives’ one-by-one tuna sector – thereby expediting the benefits for stakeholders on all levels.”

ABOUT DHIVEHI MASVERIN

Dhivehi Masverin (Maldives Fishermen) aims to promote pole-and-line fishing along with all other fishing related activities that are carried out in the Republic of Maldives. In order to achieve its main objectives, the association takes images and shoots videos of day-to-day fishing activities and uploads them to social media platforms, including YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

www.maldivesfishermen.org

ABOUT IPNLF

The International Pole & Line Foundation (IPNLF) works to develop, support and promote socially and environmentally responsible pole-and-line, handline and troll tuna fisheries around the world. IPNLF’s ambition is to contribute to thriving coastal fisheries, including the people, communities, businesses and seas connected with them. As a hub for sustainably-minded organisations, we use the influence of the market to forge change through practical fishery projects and stakeholder cooperation. IPNLF membership is open to organisations involved in the one-by-one caught tuna supply chain. Allied with our Members, IPNLF demonstrates the value of one-by-one caught tuna to consumers, policymakers and throughout the supply chain. We work across science, policy and the seafood sector, using an evidence-based, solutions-focused approach with guidance from our Scientific & Technical Advisory Committee and Board of Trustees.

IPNLF was officially registered in the United Kingdom in 2012 (Charity 1145586), with branch offices in London, the Maldives, Indonesia and South Africa, and a staff presence in France, Germany, Netherlands, North America and St Helena.