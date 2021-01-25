New NFI Chair Highlights Market Data and Expert Insights Available at Virtual GSMC

Washington, DC – The President and CEO of Seattle Fish Co., Derek Figueroa, is the new Chair of the National Fisheries Institute. Figueroa helms the Denver-based seafood distributor that boasts more than a hundred years in business.

“Seattle Fish has a legacy of using technology and engagement to do more in the seafood space,” said Figueroa. “In 1918 this company created a cold chain system that used rail cars, sawdust and ice to transport fresh seafood to the landlocked state of Colorado. We were getting customers what they needed. That’s what NFI is doing with the Virtual Global Seafood Market Conference. We can’t meet in person, but the industry needs the data and insight we’ve come to rely on from GSMC. So we’re doing it virtually.”

The Virtual Global Seafood Market Conference runs from February 1st to the 5th for two hours each day. The GSMC Webinar Series lasts all year with biweekly offerings providing species-specific data and markets focused dialogue. Attendees can register for the GSMC Bundle package here.

Virtual GSMC will feature plenary presentations and sessions on Retail, Food Service, the Economy, Alternative Proteins and more. Keynote speakers from IRI, 210 Analytics, Datassentail, CattleFax, Urner Barry, Rabobank, and Wells Fargo will detail market shocks and recovery timelines. The program will also feature C-suite perspectives from leaders in retailer and foodservice, as well as an address from the man who knows a thing or two about pivoting, Bo Jackson.

As part of his just released video message, Figueroa notes the benefits of a virtual conference and webinar series include the fact that producers recognize, during a pandemic, things change by the “week, by the day, even by the minute.”

Derek Figueroa will address the Virtual GSMC on Friday February 5th with his state of the industry address.