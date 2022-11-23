‘New Normal’: SF Fishermen Say Bay Area Crab Season May Never Again Start Before Thanksgiving

SAN FRANCISCO — It’s going to be harder to find local crab this Thanksgiving — and possibly for many Thanksgivings to come.

For the fourth year in a row, the start of San Francisco’s Dungeness crab season has been delayed, and local fishermen say a later crab season may now have shifted for good.

“I think it is the new normal,” Max Boland, the vice president of sales at Safecoast Seafoods, a wholesale fishing company on Fisherman’s Wharf, told ABC7 News. “I think the earliest we will start ever again will be around the 15th of December, and more likely could be January 1st.”

