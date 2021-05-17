New Report: The Recipe for Increasing Seafood Consumption

The world needs to eat more seafood, both from an environmental and nutritional point of view. But what is it going to take for more people to choose seafood, and for people to eat more healthy and sustainable proteins from the ocean?

In its new report, “Seafood Trends”, the Norwegian Seafood Council presents some answers to what people want and expect from the seafood industry – as well as what it takes for people to choose seafood.

The world has changed in the last year, and so too have seafood eaters. People have gained new insight into what is important and ethically correct. They have also changed their eating and shopping habits. So, what do people currently want from the seafood industry when it comes to production, delivery and product development? The analysts at the Norwegian Seafood Council have examined this question.

