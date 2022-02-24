New Rules For Scallop Fishery Take Effect April 1

ELLSWORTH — A Feb. 17 presentation on upcoming changes to Northern Gulf of Maine (NGOM) scallop fishery management drew a number of New England fishermen to listen to scallop leaders from the New England Fishery Management Council and agencies of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The biggest change for scallop fishermen is that vessels fishing in NGOM waters will be required to take industry-funded scallop (IFS) observers on board when selected to do so. Additionally, a portion of Stellwagen Bank in Massachusetts Bay will open for scallop fishing.

Hosted by the Maine Fishermen’s Forum, which is not holding its in-person annual conference this year, the webinar served to explain and answer questions on Amendment 21 to the Atlantic Sea Scallop Fishery Management Plan and its regulatory framework.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Mount Deseret Islander