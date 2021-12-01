New Scholarship to Support Students with Ties to US Shrimp Industry

The Southern Shrimp Alliance announces a new scholarship program intended to reduce education costs for students with ties to the commercial shrimping industry.

In 2022, SSA will award post-secondary educational scholarships to two students in each of the eight states where the southeastern shrimp industry operates (Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina). The sixteen recipients will receive up to $1,000 towards an area of study of their choice at any post-secondary institution, including trade and vocational schools.

The online application can be found at https://www.shrimpalliance.com/issues/industry-enhancement-efforts/scholarship/

The due date is no later than March 1, 2022. A Selection Committee composed of members of SSA’s Board of Directors will announce the awardees in May 2022. Contingent upon a letter of acceptance, SSA will issue payments to students in August 2022. The awardees will also receive a complementary SSA membership for one year.

