New Seafood Forms Aim to Improve Buyer Process

ARLINGTON, VA — FMI—The Food Industry Association and National Fisheries Institute (NFI) have new resources designed to standardize the seafood buying process and improve efficiency.

WHAT: FMI and NFI created fillable forms for retailers and wholesalers to use when sending seafood product specifications to suppliers. The fillable forms allow organizations to indicate their product requirements and enable seafood suppliers to consolidate their communication.

WHY: The goal is to streamline and standardize the language and specifications for each seafood species to help suppliers comply and fill orders. Forms currently exist for shrimp, scallop and snow crab, while additional forms are being developed for salmon (farm-raised and wild-caught) and finfish.

HOW: Learn more about this new resource in the Voice of The Food Industry blog post New Resources for Seafood Buyers and on www.FMI.org/Seafood.

Seafood Product Specification Forms

