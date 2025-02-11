New SeaPak Classic Cajun Style Shrimp Taps into the Trend of Bold New Orleans Flavors

Made with Cajun seasonings and coated in 100% real butter, this easy-to-cook dish is perfect for consumers looking to add a deliciously zesty seafood meal to their regular rotation.

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood (seapak.com), maker of America’s No. 1 specialty frozen shrimp brand, is expanding its product line with SeaPak Classic Cajun Style Shrimp, an exciting all-new dish that satisfies America’s growing love of bold Cajun flavors.

SeaPak Classic Cajun Style Shrimp are seasoned with a traditional New Orleans spice blend that includes salt, black pepper, cayenne pepper, and garlic. A rich coating of 100% real butter melts with the seasonings as the shrimp cooks, creating an irresistible sauce that’s perfect over rice, grits, or with a piece of French bread for dipping. Easy to bake or sauté, SeaPak Classic Cajun Style Shrimp can go from freezer to dinner table in just minutes.

“This item is packed with flavor, and we are excited to see how consumers respond to it,” said Samatha Stogner, Marketing Manager, SeaPak. “Most of our product line has a classic coastal taste with a golden crispy coating, while the Cajun Style Shrimp has a more adventurous flavor that we think will excite anyone looking for a new addition to their weekly dining routine.”

In a blind consumer taste test, 85% of participants reported liking SeaPak Classic Cajun Style Shrimp, noting its “awesome seasoning,” “perfect spice level,” and that it reminded them of a “restaurant-quality dish.” Consumer familiarity and love for Cajun flavors continues to grow, with social media posts about Cajun-style foods increasing 32% over the past year.

Each package of SeaPak Classic Cajun Style Shrimp contains a 10-ounce portion, which equates to two servings, perfect for a dinner for two. The initial retail launch will include select Meijer, Food Lion, Hannaford, Schnucks and Giant Eagle stores. To learn more about SeaPak, its products, and latest news, visit seapak.com.

ABOUT SEAPAK

SeaPak has been using coastal-inspired recipes to make great-tasting shrimp and seafood for more than 75 years. The company is committed to helping busy families reduce stress by producing quality seafood products that inspire confidence both in and out of the kitchen. The trusted name for delicious seafood products since 1948, SeaPak today produces America’s No. 1-selling retail frozen shrimp brand within the specialty seafood category. SeaPak is highly regarded within the seafood industry for its adherence to the utmost in quality standards and for its commitment to resource management. Learn more about the brand at seapak.com.

