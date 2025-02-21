New SeaPak Classic Cajun Style Shrimp Unlocks a World of Bold New Orleans Flavors

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood (seapak.com), maker of America’s No. 1 specialty frozen shrimp brand, is excited to debut an all-new dish to satisfy your cravings for bold Cajun flavors: SeaPak Classic Cajun Style Shrimp, available this month at select retailers including Meijer, Food Lion, Hannaford, Schuncks and Giant Eagle.

SeaPak Classic Cajun Style Shrimp are seasoned with a traditional New Orleans spice blend that includes salt, black pepper, cayenne pepper, and garlic. A rich coating of 100% real butter melts with the seasonings as the shrimp cooks, creating an irresistible sauce that’s perfect over rice, grits, or with a piece of French bread for dipping. Easy to bake or sauté, SeaPak Classic Cajun Style Shrimp can go from freezer to dinner table in just minutes.

“Our taste tests have shown that people love how fresh and well-seasoned SeaPak Classic Cajun Style Shrimp is, with an enticing aroma and tender, juicy shrimp,” said Samantha Stogner, Marketing Manager, SeaPak. “We are thrilled for people to try the new SeaPak Classic Cajun Style Shrimp — the robust Cajun flavors are perfect for more mature palates, while kids can still enjoy our favorite core products.”

In a blind consumer taste test, 85% of participants reported liking SeaPak Classic Cajun Style Shrimp, noting its “awesome seasoning,” “perfect spice level,” and that it reminded them of a “restaurant-quality dish.” Consumer familiarity and love for Cajun flavors continues to grow, with social media posts about Cajun-style foods increasing 32% over the past year.

Each package of SeaPak Classic Cajun Style Shrimp contains a 10-ounce portion, which is two servings, making it an ideal choice for date night or another special meal at home. Each serving contains 13 grams of protein, 31 grams of fat, and 350 calories. To learn more about SeaPak, its products, and latest news, visit seapak.com.