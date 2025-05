HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Recreational anglers in South Carolina can now fish for all 55 species in the red snapper-grouper complex, year-round, within 3-miles of state waters.

Gov. Henry McMaster just signed into law, a bill which gives the state more power over these fisheries.

Grand Strand captains have told News13 since last year, they think the federal regulations for species like red snapper are over-regulated.

