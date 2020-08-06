New University of Maryland Research Could Extend Bay Crabs’ Shelf Life

Chesapeake Bay Magazine Seafood August 6, 2020

A new research project aims to extend the shelf life of Chesapeake Bay blue crab meat, making the region’s seafood industry more competitive globally.

In recent years, the U.S. blue crab industry has faced increasing competition from imports, especially Venezuelan fresh pre-cooked crab for its longer shelf life.

The University of Maryland, College Park has secured nearly $300,000 through NOAA, from the 2020 Saltonstall-Kennedy Competitive Grants Program, to study a new crab meat processing technology. The goal? To help local seafood get back its market share.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Chesapeake Bay Magazine

