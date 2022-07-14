New Wave Foods Names Co-Founder Michelle Wolf CEO

NYACK, N.Y. — New Wave Foods, the leader of sustainable, plant-based shrimp, recently appointed co-founder Michelle Wolf as the company’s full-time CEO. Wolf’s passion for food sustainability was her key motivator in co-founding the brand. Today she continues to drive the company’s mission to produce products that will reduce the impact on our overtaxed oceans.

In the short time she’s been in her new role, Wolf has had a string of successes, including the launch of a smaller sized unbreaded plant-based shrimp for broader menu application, a pre-breaded plant-based shrimp as a labor-saving solution, plus enhancements to the core New Wave Shrimp® product including a reformulation to use exclusively Natural and Halal ingredients. With a focus on continuous innovation, Wolf is championing product and production improvements that will allow New Wave Foods to match the needs of chefs, the preferences of consumers. All to better supply the growing demand for sustainable seafood alternatives.

Wolf is an active thought leader in the food industry, sharing insights on consumer demand for plant-based innovation and more sustainable menu options. She has recently been a featured panelist at the IFMA President’s Conference, IFMA Chain Operator Exchange (COEX) events, and the Food Innovation and Investment Summit.

“When I co-founded New Wave Foods, I wanted to create a popular plant-based shrimp that would meet the rising consumer interest in sustainable food and the evolving needs of foodservice operators,” said Wolf. “I’m excited to continue in this role and build our portfolio to include more delicious options.”

90% of consumers report that they are concerned about seafood sustainability1. With shrimp being the #1 most consumed seafood in the United States, plant-based New Wave Shrimp is uniquely positioned to provide a sustainable seafood alternative for America’s plate.

Made from sustainably sourced mung bean and seaweed extract, New Wave Shrimp combines the craveable taste, texture and bite of ocean shrimp with a longer shelf-life, quicker mess-free prep time, and is an allergen-free addition to the kitchen.

“Michelle has been a tireless advocate for consumers to add more sustainable plant-based seafood items to their current diet,” said Liza Landsman, General Partner at New Enterprise Associates (“NEA”) and board member at New Wave Foods. “Through her vision and dedication to sustainability, Michelle has developed a great-tasting product. We are excited to see how the company will grow under her leadership.”

Under Wolf’s leadership, New Wave Foods has launched a bold new campaign to the foodservice industry designed to educate operators that sustainable plant-based seafood is A BIG S#R!MP*N’ DEAL and that their patrons really do GIVE A S#R!MP about the environment, the oceans, and sustainability on the menu. This attention-grabbing messaging took center stage in their booth at the 2022 National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago this past May.

An accomplished engineer, Wolf holds an M.S. in Biomedical Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University, where she also received her undergraduate degree. Wolf was recognized on Forbes’ 2021 Food & Drink 30 Under 30.

New Wave Foods is a developer of plant-based seafood products. The Company’s mission is to be the leading provider of great-tasting and sustainable, plant-based seafood for the health of humanity and our oceans. The Company’s first offering, plant-based New Wave Shrimp®, is an ingredient replacement for ocean shrimp in any dish where shrimp is served hot. New Wave Foods will show its expansive passion for delicious, sustainable plant-based foods by continuing to broaden its product offerings with ongoing innovation. Company investors include New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Evolution VC Partners, Sand Hill Angels, and Tyson Ventures, the venture capital arm of Tyson Foods, Inc. Visit us at www.newwavefoods.com and follow us @newwavefoods.

