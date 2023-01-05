New Year Brings New NC Fishing Rules

NORTH CAROLINA — Several new quota and size limits for area fisherman have gone into effect with the beginning of the new year.

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries proclaimed changes effective Jan. 1 to striped bass size limits, commercial bluefish quotas, the opening of commercial black sea bass fishing, commercial and recreational cobia fishing and the mechanical harvest of clams from public areas.

A notice was also sent out concerning a blue crab harvest closure.

