New Zealand King Salmon Appoints Carl Carrington as Chief Executive Officer

The Board of New Zealand King Salmon is delighted to announce that it has appointed Mr. Carl Carrington as it’s new Chief Executive Officer.

Carl brings a wealth of Executive and Governance experience to New Zealand King Salmon at a time when the company is re-setting it’s strategic and operational focus following a challenging period.

Carl has led a number of significant businesses over the past 30 years, including McCashins Brewery, as General Manager and Heineken-Lion Australia, where he was Managing Director of the Australian business, after a number of earlier Commercial, Sales and Management roles.

