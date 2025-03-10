Newfoundland Snow Crab Stocks Remain Healthy, but There is a Threat to Growth

Maddie Ryan, CBC News Seafood March 10, 2025

Fisheries and Oceans Canada presented its annual snow crab stock assessment

Newfoundland and Labrador snow crab stocks appear to remain healthy, Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) said during its annual stock assessment report.

The latest assessment suggests the 2024 biomass of commercial-sized snow crab, which measure at a 95 millimetre shell width, remains near the same level as the year prior.

Snow crab landings were recorded at over 56,000 tonnes in 2024. 

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CBC News.

