NFI Crab Council Announces New Member

Washington, DC – The National Fisheries Institute’s Crab Council announces Jackson & Partners as its latest member. Owned by former professional football and baseball player and now businessman, Bo Jackson, the Chicago-based company expands on Jackson’s Signature Foods line with a focus on value added seafood and other proteins.

Already offering a choice selection of beef cuts, squid, shrimp from around the globe and ready to eat meals, Jackson & Partners has added more seafood items to its product list under the Bo Jackson Signature Sideliners brand, as well as “ProCrab,” a branded pasteurized crabmeat product.



“The Crab Council has a proven record of sustainability work,” said Jackson. “ProCrab is excited to support its established mission and display the council’s logo on our very first can to hit the United States in less than three weeks. We are very proud to be a part of the team and thank the Crab Council for being an MVP – Most Valuable Partner.”

Jackson & Partners enters the Crab Council as its 32 member. The Crab Council is an industry-led sustainability effort whose membership includes U.S. and international crab companies. The Crab Council receives its funding for fishery improvement projects in Southeast Asia from member assessments on every pound of blue swimming crab imported.

Crab Council Chairman Brice Phillips applauds Jackson & Partners’ addition to the council.

“Business and sports are often compared for their emphasis on teamwork,” said Phillips. “The Crab Council is a recognized and winning outfit of dedicated industry players, and we are excited to add Jackson & Partners to that roster.”

The NFI Crab Council was founded in 2009 and funds blue swimming crab sustainability projects through contributions from participating companies and has received grants from the World Bank, the Walton Family Foundation and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation.