NFI Names Lisa Wallenda Picard Incoming President and CEO

Washington, D.C. — The National Fisheries Institute named Lisa Wallenda Picard as incoming President & CEO of the association. Picard joins NFI from the National Turkey Federation (NFT) where she is the Senior Vice President for Policy, Trade and Regulatory Affairs.

In January of this year, NFI’s President & CEO John Connelly announced plans to retire in early 2023, prompting a nationwide search. The President Search Committee was chaired by Kim Gorton, President and CEO of Slade Gorton Inc., and NFI’s Vice Chair of the Board.

“Following a robust search, Lisa emerged as the clear choice to propel NFI into the future. She is a dynamic leader with expertise in food safety and trade relations, as well as a thorough understanding of the complex policy issues affecting center of the plate proteins,” said Gorton.

Picard joined NTF in 2011 and previous to that appointment was the Chief of Staff for USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). Prior to joining FSIS in 2002, Picard served as National Director of Public Relations for Ringling Bros and Barnum and Bailey Circus. She also spent several years lobbying on animal welfare and agriculture issues.

“On behalf of the NFI Officers, we are excited to welcome Lisa to NFI. We are looking forward to a smooth transition with NFI’s Board, membership and staff,” said Gorton.

Picard will join NFI in mid-December. She will be introduced to the NFI membership at the NFI Global Seafood Market Conference, January 17-19, 2023, La Quinta Resort, Palm Springs, CA.

“Leading NFI for nearly 20 years has been tremendously rewarding for me, as I know it will be for Lisa.” said Connelly, “I want to thank the Search Committee for the time and energy they put into the search for NFI’s new President and CEO.”

Picard earned her master’s degree in legislative affairs from George Washington University and her bachelor’s degree in communications from Flagler College in St Augustine, Fla. She is a graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School for Executive Education. Picard is a native of Sarasota, Fla. She resides in Virginia with her family.

NFI, incorporated in 1945, is the largest seafood trade association in the United States. Picard will be the association’s fourth president.