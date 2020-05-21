NFI Statement on FDA/USDA Food Safety MOU

WASHINGTON, DC — The National Fisheries Institute is pleased to see the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Agriculture Department (USDA) working together to ensure continued food safety during the COVID19 pandemic.

Recognizing that the FDA draws its jurisdiction from the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and the USDA regulates via the Federal Meat Inspection Act, it is more important than ever to have these vital agencies communicating and collaborating. While seafood remains available at grocers and restaurants, we thank the Administration for planning ahead.

NFI members are taking the needed steps to keep our essential workers safe and continuing to provide consumers with healthy seafood.

This memorandum of understanding will benefit frontline food safety and help avoid interruptions that might unnecessarily disrupt seafood production.

John Connelly

President

National Fisheries Institute