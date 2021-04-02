NFI Welcomes New Communications Director

Washington, DC – The National Fisheries Institute announces it has hired Melaina Lewis as its new Communications Director. Lewis comes to NFI from FMI – The Food Industry Association (formerly the Food Marketing Institute) where she was the Senior Manager of Communications.

Over the course of five years at FMI, Lewis developed and implemented communications strategies for various digital platforms, as well as, supported media relations activities, nurturing relationships with both trade and business press. She led video production efforts and managed public policy communications.

“We are excited to have Melaina on our team,” said NFI President John Connelly. “She is an advocate at heart with a pedigree in the food world and a track record of communications success. She will be an asset to our members and to us. Fun fact; we already know she’s a great fit because many moons ago she was actually an intern at NFI. We’re thrilled to have her back.”

Lewis graduated from Ohio University in 2015 and spent the early parts of her communications career on the West Coast in Higher Education, focusing on college marketing and branding.

“NFI has so many core competencies, everything from technical work to lobbying. But getting the message out about what is important to our members is vital and that’s where communications comes in,” said NFI Chairman Derek Figueroa. “We’re thrilled to welcome Melaina and her strategic, food-advocacy background to the team.”

“Fisheries have a fascinating story to tell,” said Lewis. “Seafood is the last sector on the planet with a wild caught component, which pairs with the excitement of the growing aquaculture sector. The men and women of NFI’s membership throughout the value chain represent everything from family-owned businesses to biotech companies. I look forward to working with NFI’s members and sharing their compelling stories of how they bring seafood – inarguably the healthiest animal protein – to American households.”

Melaina Lewis can be reached at 703.752.8899 or [email protected].