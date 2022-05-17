NFI’s Top 10 List Offers a Look Back in Time

Washington, DC – In 2020, Americans ate 19 pounds of seafood per capita, down slightly from 19.3 pounds in 2019. The onset of COVID-19 brought significant disruption to traditional business operations and consumer behaviors. While restaurants were forced to shutter, there was an impressive up-tick in seafood purchases at retail but apparently not enough to find an equilibrium in the first full year of the pandemic.
With a reputation for versatility at home and in foodservice, Shrimp not only maintained the top spot but grew its number, reaching a record for the crustation at 5 pounds per person. Shelf stable stalwart Canned Tuna saw a jump in consumption, as did a variety of value white fish. Meanwhile, Scallops joined the Top Ten List.
The raw data provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is historically retrospective, so pandemic-related market forces will likely only really be illustrated by data released over the next few years.
“The next Top Ten list could answer some long-held questions,” said NFI Programs Director, Richard Barry. “Keep in mind, experts at the Global Seafood Market Conference, in January, were busy mapping a predicted overall increase in pandemic-era seafood consumption and species diversification trends, so watch this space.”
|Rank
|Species
|2020 (lbs/capita)
|1
|Shrimp
|5.00
|2
|Salmon
|2.83
|3
|Canned Tuna
|2.60
|4
|Tilapia
|1.07
|5
|Alaska Pollock
|0.88
|6
|Cod
|0.57
|7
|Crab
|0.52
|8
|Catfish
|0.52
|9
|Pangasius
|0.39
|10
|Scallops
|0.22
|Per Capita Consumption
|19.0
|Total Top 10
|14.60
|All Other Species Consumption
|4.40
|Top 10 as % of Total Consumption
|77%
