NFI’s Top 10 List Offers a Look Back in Time

Washington, DC – In 2020, Americans ate 19 pounds of seafood per capita, down slightly from 19.3 pounds in 2019. The onset of COVID-19 brought significant disruption to traditional business operations and consumer behaviors. While restaurants were forced to shutter, there was an impressive up-tick in seafood purchases at retail but apparently not enough to find an equilibrium in the first full year of the pandemic.

With a reputation for versatility at home and in foodservice, Shrimp not only maintained the top spot but grew its number, reaching a record for the crustation at 5 pounds per person. Shelf stable stalwart Canned Tuna saw a jump in consumption, as did a variety of value white fish. Meanwhile, Scallops joined the Top Ten List.

The raw data provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is historically retrospective, so pandemic-related market forces will likely only really be illustrated by data released over the next few years.

“The next Top Ten list could answer some long-held questions,” said NFI Programs Director, Richard Barry. “Keep in mind, experts at the Global Seafood Market Conference, in January, were busy mapping a predicted overall increase in pandemic-era seafood consumption and species diversification trends, so watch this space.”

Rank Species 2020 (lbs/capita) 1 Shrimp 5.00 2 Salmon 2.83 3 Canned Tuna 2.60 4 Tilapia 1.07 5 Alaska Pollock 0.88 6 Cod 0.57 7 Crab 0.52 8 Catfish 0.52 9 Pangasius 0.39 10 Scallops 0.22 Per Capita Consumption 19.0 Total Top 10 14.60 All Other Species Consumption 4.40 Top 10 as % of Total Consumption 77%

NFI is the leading trade association for the seafood industry whose members represent a variety of businesses from the water to the table.