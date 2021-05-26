NFI’s Top 10 List Suggests Consumers Diversifying Seafood Consumption

National Fisheries Institute Seafood May 26, 2021

Washington, DC – In 2019, Americans ate 19.2 pounds of seafood per capita, an increase of .2 pounds from 2018’s revised figure. In previous years, the Top 10 list has made up an outsized portion of US seafood consumption, nearly 90%. This time the familiar names on the Top 10 make up only 74%.

The 2019 Fisheries of the United States report, released by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), revised its Per Capita Consumption model to update edible weight conversion factors to more accurately reflect efficiencies in processing. The revised model resulted in higher consumption levels than previously reported.

Species2019Change from 2018
Shrimp4.70.00
Salmon3.10.54
Canned Tuna2.20.10
Alaska Pollock0.9960.23
Tilapia0.98-0.13
Cod0.59-0.04
Catfish0.55-0.01
Crab0.52-0.01
Pangasius0.36-0.27
Clams0.3-0.02
   
Per Capita Consumption19.2 
Total Top 1014.28 
All Other Species Consumption4.92 
Top 10 as % of Total Consumption74% 

Shrimp maintained the top spot, while Salmon, Canned Tuna and Alaska Pollock all saw gains.

It is important to highlight that the featured numbers on this list are all exclusively from 2019 and do not represent any pandemic-impacted market forces. 

