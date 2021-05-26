NFI’s Top 10 List Suggests Consumers Diversifying Seafood Consumption

Washington, DC – In 2019, Americans ate 19.2 pounds of seafood per capita, an increase of .2 pounds from 2018’s revised figure. In previous years, the Top 10 list has made up an outsized portion of US seafood consumption, nearly 90%. This time the familiar names on the Top 10 make up only 74%.

The 2019 Fisheries of the United States report, released by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), revised its Per Capita Consumption model to update edible weight conversion factors to more accurately reflect efficiencies in processing. The revised model resulted in higher consumption levels than previously reported.

Species 2019 Change from 2018 Shrimp 4.7 0.00 Salmon 3.1 0.54 Canned Tuna 2.2 0.10 Alaska Pollock 0.996 0.23 Tilapia 0.98 -0.13 Cod 0.59 -0.04 Catfish 0.55 -0.01 Crab 0.52 -0.01 Pangasius 0.36 -0.27 Clams 0.3 -0.02 Per Capita Consumption 19.2 Total Top 10 14.28 All Other Species Consumption 4.92 Top 10 as % of Total Consumption 74%

Shrimp maintained the top spot, while Salmon, Canned Tuna and Alaska Pollock all saw gains.

It is important to highlight that the featured numbers on this list are all exclusively from 2019 and do not represent any pandemic-impacted market forces.