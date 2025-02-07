No Comp-roe-mise: Asian Alt-Seafood Leader Swims Into Gen Z TikTok Trend with Cultivated Caviar

Singapore-based cellular agriculture pioneer Umami Bioworks has introduced its latest product, cultivated caviar, for high-end restaurants, retailers and consumers.

Joining the cultivated meat companies targeting premium markets, Umami Bioworks has a hybrid caviar alternative, made from a blend of cultured sturgeon cells and plant-based ingredients.

The Singaporean startup – one of the most well-known players in the cultivated seafood pace – is targeting Gen Z and millennials with its latest offering, who are driving the global demand for caviar, but at the same time also prioritise sustainability and ethical sourcing.

