No Comp-roe-mise: Asian Alt-Seafood Leader Swims Into Gen Z TikTok Trend with Cultivated Caviar

Anay Mridul, Green Queen Seafood February 6, 2025

Singapore-based cellular agriculture pioneer Umami Bioworks has introduced its latest product, cultivated caviar, for high-end restaurants, retailers and consumers.

Joining the cultivated meat companies targeting premium markets, Umami Bioworks has a hybrid caviar alternative, made from a blend of cultured sturgeon cells and plant-based ingredients.

The Singaporean startup – one of the most well-known players in the cultivated seafood pace – is targeting Gen Z and millennials with its latest offering, who are driving the global demand for caviar, but at the same time also prioritise sustainability and ethical sourcing.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Green Queen.

Related Articles

Dairy

CULT Food Science Portfolio Company Opalia Achieves Multiple Cultured Dairy Milestones

CULT Food Science Corp. Dairy July 22, 2022

CULT Food Science Corp., an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on cellular agriculture that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming and aquaculture crises, is pleased to announce that its recent portfolio company Opalia Co. (“Opalia”) has achieved functional complexity, aiming to collaborate with potential commercial partners for product development and start pre-pilot scale production of non-animal dairy in 2024.