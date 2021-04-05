No Salmon Processing at OBI Seafoods’ Excursion Inlet Plant This Summer

Henry Leasia, KHNS Seafood April 5, 2021

OBI Seafoods will not process salmon at its cannery in Excursion Inlet this summer. The Haines Borough is preparing for a dramatic reduction in raw fish tax revenue as a result. OBI Seafoods will continue to buy salmon from local fishermen for its plant in Petersburg. 

Last year, weak salmon returns and the pandemic led to a quiet summer at the Excursion Inlet plant. This year, they won’t be processing salmon at all. 

OBI Seafoods Public Affairs Manager Julianne Curry said the decision was made based on forecasted salmon returns for this summer. 

To read the rest of the story, please go to: KHNS

