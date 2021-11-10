NOAA Fisheries Announces Increase in the Commercial Quota for Atlantic Migratory Group Cobia in Federal Waters of the Atlantic

NOAA Fisheries announces an increase in the commercial quota for Atlantic migratory group cobia in federal waters of the Atlantic.

The commercial quota for Atlantic cobia will increase from 50,000 pounds (lbs) to 73,116 lbs based on the results of the latest population assessment.

The rule will also modify the process for a commercial closure of Atlantic cobia in federal waters. The new process will transfer quota monitoring responsibility from NOAA Fisheries to the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission. NOAA Fisheries will then be notified when to implement a closure if necessary.

NOAA Fisheries is implementing these actions in response to a request from the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission.

When Rule Will Take Effect:

Regulations will be effective November 8, 2021

Where Can I Find More Information on the Rulemaking?

Contact NOAA Fisheries, Southeast Regional Office

By Mail: Frank Helies

NOAA Fisheries, Southeast Regional Office, Sustainable Fisheries Division

263 13th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, Florida 33701-5505

By FAX: (727) 824-5308

By Phone: (727) 824-5305

Background documents may be found online at: http://www.asmfc.org/species/cobia/.

