NOAA Fisheries Conducting Surveys For Scientists to Assess Impacts on Commercial/For-Hire Fishing Operations and Seafood Dealers/Processors Related to COVID-19

NOAA Fisheries Seafood February 17, 2021

NOAA Fisheries and our partner, the University of Florida, are teaming up on a phone survey to assess the impact of COVID-19 on commercial/for-hire fishing operations and on seafood dealers and processors. The phone survey is a follow-up to an earlier on-line survey conducted in July and August on economic impacts for the first half of 2020. The upcoming survey will assist us in assessing economic impacts over the entire calendar year.

Survey participants were randomly selected to participate. If you receive a phone call from the University of Florida with a 352 area code, your response is very important to the success of this survey. It will take less than 10 minutes, and the information you provide is strictly confidential. 

PURPOSE OF THE SURVEY:We are using this multi-region survey to inform NOAA Fisheries, the Department of Commerce, Congress, fishery management councils, state fishery managers, and stakeholders about the economic and social impacts that the recent economic downturn has had on the fishing industry.NOAA Fisheries will draft reports for the public detailing the revenue losses and recovery of fishing-dependent businesses over the past year. Here is a look at what we have already been able to capture and release in a series of snapshot reports. You helped make this information available to us.

~

Related Articles

Floral

Survey Reveals the True Horror of Coronavirus Pandemic to the Ornamental Horticulture Industry

International Association of Horticultural Producers Floral March 24, 2020

Sales for ornamentals growers are expected to be down around 50% this year with some expecting a far greater fall in sales. 96% of countries responding predict their industry will be severely impacted. The International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) has surveyed its grower association members and other industry associations to understand the impact of COVID-19 and what is happening in different countries.

Floral

AFE: COVID-19 FAQs and Safety Guidelines for the Floral Industry

American Floral Endowment Floral June 17, 2020

The Coronavirus hit the floral industry very hard this spring at a time that usually has high sales and profits. In the first few weeks of this pandemic, floral sales plummeted. We were concerned not only about the survival of businesses but for the health and safety of family, friends, and employees. All segments have been required to adjust to local and state mandates. And, without a doubt, this virus has impacted every aspect of our daily lives.