NOAA’s Landings Data Shows Rebound Year for Louisiana Shrimp Fishery in 2022

The Fishery Monitoring Branch of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries’ Southeast Fisheries Science Center released preliminary shrimp landings data from the Gulf of Mexico and the South Atlantic for October 2022.

As with the agency’s reporting since July of last year, the numbers released by NOAA for landings in the Gulf in October include substantial revisions. These revisions have led to changes to reporting for prior years so that these figures now represent the actual, final shrimp landings data.

Because NOAA’s reporting for October 2022 remains preliminary in nature, the Southern Shrimp Alliance has continued to present these data in the historical context of the agency’s previously reported preliminary figures. This means that in the summary charts prepared by the Southern Shrimp Alliance, the historical figures for the month of October in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 do not correspond to the numbers now being reported by NOAA.

