Nordic Aquafarms Abandons Plans for Belfast Fish Farm Amid Legal Challenges

The Norwegian aquaculture company proposed the 57-acre fish farm back in 2018 and said they’ve spent millions fighting legal cases in the six years since.

Nordic Aquafarm’s $500 million project faced fierce opposition from conservationists like Jill Howell and her team at Upstream Watch since it was first introduced.

“We’ve had legal cases at the local level, at the state level,” Howell explained. “There is a place for industrial development, but it’s not on land with mature forests and rivers and wetlands.”

Howell and members of Upstream Watch said their research shows the fish farm would discharge alarming amounts of wastewater into Belfast Bay and have long-term negative impacts on the surrounding ecosystem.

