Nordic Aquafarms Obtains Last Permit Needed For RAS Farm in Maine, but Hurdle Remains

Jennifer Mitchell, Maine Public Seafood August 12, 2021

A controversial large-scale, land-based fish farm planned for Belfast is one step closer to operation, even as a key question remains.

Nordic Aquafarms announced Monday that it has been granted an Army Corps of Engineers permit and is now the first large-scale recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) in the state to have received all the permits it needs to proceed.

While most other permits for the $500 million, 55 acre salmon farm were obtained last year, its still not clear how the plant will move more than 7 million gallons of daily treated waste water to the nearby bay.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Maine Public

Related Articles

Seafood

Finger Lakes Fish’s LocalCoho RAS Operation is Among the World’s First Aquaculture Production Facilities to be SQF Certified

Finger Lakes Fish / LocalCoho Seafood February 6, 2020

Finger Lakes Fish Inc. is among the world’s first aquaculture production facilities to receive SQF Certification (Safe Qualified Food) for its land-based RAS (recirculating aquaculture) operation in Auburn, NY where it is growing coho salmon. Finger Lakes Fish’s Auburn, NY facility is over 40,000-square-feet in size and grows coho salmon under the LocalCoho brand.