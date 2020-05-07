Nordic Aquafarms pursuing West Coast salmon farm, but Remains ‘Committed’ to Belfast Project

Officials from Nordic Aquafarms say they remain committed to the land-based salmon farm project they have been pursuing in Belfast for the past two years, even as they advance plans for a similar project in California.

The Norwegian-based aquaculture company has been working toward building a flagship facility near the Little River in Belfast, with a goal of producing 33,000 metric tons of Atlantic salmon every year.

The permitting process in Belfast has been mired with opposition and lawsuits, but that’s not been the case in California, where Nordic Aquafarms is planning to build a sister project that would produce the same output of farm-raised salmon as its Maine operations.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Bangor Daily News