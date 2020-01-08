Nordic Aquafarms Starts Hiring, Announces Signing of Permitting and Engineering Contracts

After working in partnership with the Humboldt community in 2019, Nordic Aquafarms Inc (NAF) is rapidly increasing investments in permitting, engineering, and commercial efforts for its announced RAS farm, says EVP Marianne Naess who is heading up the California effort in Nordic Aquafarms Inc. We have engaged local partners GHD and SHN and will also continue with our national partners SMRT and Gilbane for the California project.

After due diligence in 2019, reliable access to clean water, solutions for favorable electricity costs, and a constructible site, among other things were confirmed by NAF in Humboldt, California. The chosen NAF site has a range of strengths supporting a competitive RAS facility that will supply the West Coast of the US with fresh seafood in the future.

NAF Inc is also pleased to announce that Shawn A. Harriman has accepted the position as Senior Vice President of Projects in its West Coast subsidiary Nordic Aquafarms California, LLC. Shawn has a 30-year long career of heading up large and complex permitting and construction projects across the US and Canada. He has just moved to Eureka from Concord, California and is starting January 6th.