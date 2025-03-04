North America’s Newest Certified Salmon Farm Grows in Florida

Land-Based Atlantic Sapphire Achieves ASC Certification with ‘Sea of Firsts’

HOMESTEAD, FL — Responsibly farmed seafood takes a huge step forward in North America with the newest Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) certification. Florida-based Atlantic Sapphire – the largest Recirculating Aquaculture System producer of salmon in the world – began 2025 as the first and only land-based salmon farm in the U.S. to achieve ASC certification.

ASC is a nonprofit impact organization running the world’s leading certification and labeling program for responsibly farmed seafood, which includes hundreds of requirements certified farms must meet in order to demonstrate environmentally sustainable and socially responsible practices. The number of Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) operations has increased significantly in recent years, pushing ASC to adapt its certification standards to these highly technical systems.

As a result, ASC has developed a new RAS Module that focuses on key areas of impact around water use, water quality and water and waste disposal as well as energy consumption and emissions. To earn certification, Atlantic Sapphire had to meet the strict requirements of ASC’s existing Salmon Standard as well as those of the RAS module, including committing to conduct a new biodiversity impact assessment.

“We are proud to be the first ASC certified salmon farm in the United States,” said Pedro Courard, Atlantic Sapphire’s CEO. “This milestone underscores our commitment to minimizing environmental impact, ensuring the highest standards of animal welfare and driving the future of responsible seafood production. By achieving ASC certification, we strengthen our belief that innovative and sustainable aquaculture practices can play a critical role in safeguarding the environment while supporting the growing global population. We’re excited to work together to promote the future of fish farming as one of the world’s most sophisticated, efficient and responsible RAS salmon producers.”

“ASC celebrates a sea of firsts with the certification of Atlantic Sapphire,” adds Meghan Russell, Senior Market Development Manager, ASC North America. “RAS has been a growing trend in the aquaculture industry and ASC is keenly aware of the benefits that this unique method of farming can offer when done responsibly, including lower water consumption and greater environmental controls. As North Americans’ appetite for ASC’s sea green label continues expanding, we look forward to seeing Atlantic Sapphire’s Bluehouse Salmon brand grow in the U.S. market – for the benefit of people and our planet.”

Beyond environmental sustainability, Atlantic Sapphire is committed to creating long-term economic and social value for Florida communities. The company fosters green jobs, invests in workforce training and supports the growth of a resilient sustainable domestic aquaculture industry.

Atlantic Sapphire’s Bluehouse Technology Elevates Land-Based Farming

Founded in 2010, Atlantic Sapphire stands out as a pioneering force in the North American marketplace, largely due to its cutting-edge, land-based farming operations in Homestead, Florida, located one hour south of Miami. A key differentiator is its Bluehouse technology. “Like a greenhouse for fish,” this state-of-the-art facility is designed to raise responsible, high-quality salmon in optimal, controlled conditions. This method of raising salmon on land eliminates the risk of parasites and wild fish disease, the escape of farmed salmon into the ocean, and impacts to coastal ecosystems. It also means there are no microplastics or mercury in the water source and no need for the use of antibiotics or pesticides at any point during the salmons’ life cycle.

Atlantic Sapphire currently produces 70 million meals a year in steady state and continued expansion plans will increase this capacity by 22 times. By producing salmon within the U.S. – one of the largest seafood consumers and importers in the world – Atlantic Sapphire’s positioning allows it to cut out the environmental burden of seafood airfreight, address food security at a local level, and deliver ultra-fresh ASC certified salmon directly to retailers, distributors and chefs across North America.

About the Aquaculture Stewardship Council

Responsible seafood starts at the farm. ASC’s sea green label assures shoppers that:

The strictest standards are in place to improve farm practices.

Certified seafood in stores actually comes from certified farms.

Certified farms continue to meet the highest standards.

We are constantly working toward greater sustainability.

ASC is the only certification program that can verify your farmed seafood is what it claims to be, where it came from, how it was raised and how it got to you. Learn more at SeaGreenBeGreen.com and follow @asc.usa on Instagram.

About Atlantic Sapphire ASA

Atlantic Sapphire is pioneering Bluehouse® (land-raised) salmon farming, locally, and transforming protein production, globally. Atlantic Sapphire operated its innovation center in Denmark from 2011 until 2021 with a strong focus on R&D and innovation to equip the Company with the technology and procedure that enable the Company to commercially scale up production in end markets close to the consumer.

In the US, the Company holds the requisite permits and patents to construct its Bluehouse® in an ideal location in Homestead, Florida, just south of Miami. The Company’s Phase 1 facility is in operation, which provides the capacity to harvest up to approximately 9,500 tons (HOG) of salmon annually. The Company completed its first commercial harvest in the US in September 2020. Atlantic Sapphire is currently constructing its Phase 2 expansion, which will bring total annual production capacity to 25,000 tons and has a long-term targeted harvest volume of 220,000 tons. Visit bluehousesalmon.com.

