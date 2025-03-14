North Coast Seafoods and Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) Make a Splash at James Beard Foundation’s Taste America Event in Boston

Boston, MA — North Coast Seafoods, a leading East Coast processor, importer, and supplier of sustainably sourced, premium-quality seafood, partnered with the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) to make a strong debut at the James Beard Foundation’s Taste America event in Boston, MA – one of America’s most vibrant culinary communities and iconic seafood hub. Together, they championed responsibly-farmed seafood, serving ASC-certified salmon to 500 attendees and highlighting the impact of sustainable aquaculture.

Held on February 6th at Boston’s iconic State Room, Taste America showcased over 25 renowned New England chefs. North Coast’s salmon was featured in a signature dish by Chef Alex Pineda, delighting more than 500 food lovers, culinary influencers, and media.

“Taste America Boston was a fantastic opportunity to celebrate our local culinary community while highlighting the importance of sustainable seafood sourcing,” said Mike Foley, Foodservice Sales Manager of North Coast Seafoods. “As a company deeply anchored in the health and resilience of the seafood industry, we take great pride in providing chefs and consumers with premium-quality, responsibly sourced seafood.”

Christian L’Heureux, Marketing Manager at North Coast Seafoods, added, “Partnering with ASC at this event allowed us to engage with like-minded chefs and diners who share our passion for sustainability and exceptional seafood while showcasing the critical role that farmed seafood plays in the future of responsible food sourcing.”

The ASC is an independent, non-profit organization that sets standards for responsible aquaculture and certifies farms that meet these standards. By featuring ASC-certified salmon at Taste America, North Coast Seafoods and ASC aimed to raise awareness around responsible seafood sourcing and its lasting impact on both the environment and local communities.

North Coast Seafoods and ASC’s participation in the James Beard Foundation’s Taste America event in Boston was met with enthusiasm, with attendees praising both the exceptional quality and the remarkable flavor of the sustainable salmon dish – Salmon Quenelles with Sweet Corn Arepa and Salsa Macha.

This collaboration underscores both organizations’ dedication to advancing sustainable seafood practices while ensuring consumers and chefs have access to premium-quality, responsibly sourced seafood.

For more information about North Coast Seafoods and ASC, visit their websites at www.northcoastseafoods.com and www.asc-aqua.org.

About North Coast Seafoods

Founded in 1957, North Coast is a family-owned, Boston-based, quality-obsessed Seafood company committed to providing a consistent supply of the highest-quality, sustainable seafood to the finest restaurants and foodservice, retailers, educational institutions, and home cooks around the country.

We proudly collaborate with leading international and local sustainability organizations, including the Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP), the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC), the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), to ensure our seafood adheres to the strictest sustainability standards.

North Coast is dedicated to sharing the joy of extraordinary seafood while remaining Anchored with Integrity. For more information, please visit: www.northcoastseafoods.com.