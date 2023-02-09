North Coast Seafoods Harnesses the Power of Maine Kelp with the Launch of Kelp Meatballs and Burgers, an Innovative and Delicious Take on Sustainability

Boston, MA – North Coast Seafoods, a prominent East Coast supplier of sustainable seafood, is continuing their product innovations using ocean-grown Kelp (seaweed) from the cold, Atlantic waters of the Gulf of Maine. Most recently and noteworthy is their new Kelp Meatballs and Kelp Burgers, available for retailers, foodservice, and higher education now.

Kelp Meatballs and Burgers are one-of-a-kind plant-based products that are trendy, delicious, healthy, and effortless to prepare. These Kelp items are naturally vegan and gluten free with a clean label list of ingredients composed primarily of kelp, green chickpeas, brown rice, and spices, rewarding a bright, herby, fresh flavor profile and umami richness.

Kelp Meatballs and Burgers are made using sustainably grown kelp, farmed by independent family farmers in the cold, clean waters of Maine.

Not only is kelp known as one of the most nutrient-dense foods on the planet, Kelp is also a hyper-efficient, regenerative, zero-input vegetable that requires no fertilizer, pesticides, feeds, soil, or freshwater to grow.

In addition, kelp farms fight climate change by locally mitigating the effects of ocean acidification. North Coast Seafoods is proud to partner with Atlantic Sea Farms to procure their kelp and support ASF in surpassing their milestone of over 150,000 lbs. of carbon removed from Maine’s waters to-date. Click here to learn more about Kelp and why we should all be eating more of it.

“At North Coast, we are not only focused on seafood sustainability, but leaving this planet a better place than how we found it. Using kelp not only gets us closer to that goal everyday, but has allowed us to create unique & innovative products, like the Kelp Meatballs and Burgers, that give back in a BIG way ” states Chef Andrew Wilkinson, North Coast’s Chef Director of Research and Development.

“Furthermore, by incorporating kelp into our products and educating consumers on its many health, economic, and environmental benefits, North Coast is helping to actively reduce our carbon footprint while providing delicious, nutritious, and convenient food solutions for generations to come.” Rich Polins, Principal at NCS.

Kelp is packed with micronutrients, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals like iodine, magnesium, folate, potassium, vitamin A, and Vitamin B12. Kelp also has the highest concentration of calcium of ANY food, with more per ounce than milk!

Click here to hear from Chef Andrew Wilkinson, North Coast’s Chef Director of Research and Development, who has been focused on creating delicious, easy to cook Kelp products for over 2 years.

Kelp Meatballs and Burgers are available now for wholesale orders. To order or learn more about how to become a distribution partner or retail customer, please email customerservice@northcoastseafoods.com. For more information on North Coast Seafoods’ history of sustainable practices, wholesale information (HERE), or to order online, please visit: www.northcoastseafoods.com.

About North Coast Seafoods:

North Coast Seafoods is a third generation family-owned American company based in Boston, MA. At North Coast, Seafood with Integrity is more than just a vision: it embodies our steadfast commitment to excellence.

When we say that our seafood is the freshest and most wholesome on the market, we mean it. When we commit to supplying our customers the very best seafood, we follow through. And if ever something isn’t exactly right, we hold ourselves accountable. For more information, please visit www.northcoastseafoods.com.