North Coast Seafoods Launches New 100% Recyclable Packaging, Working in Close Partnership with Disruptive Packaging

Boston, MA – North Coast Seafoods, a leading East Coast importer, processor, and supplier of premium-quality, sustainably sourced seafood, is proud to announce its groundbreaking partnership with Australia-based Disruptive Packaging. This collaboration introduces a revolutionary innovation and marks a “first” in the U.S. seafood industry: 100% recyclable and reusable packaging.

For the past decade, North Coast Seafoods has been actively searching for high-quality, sustainable, recyclable packaging alternatives to conventional, non-recyclable packaging that are scalable across their expansive operations. However, being recyclable alone was not sufficient; the packaging solution also had to meet rigorous performance standards for sturdiness, leak-proofing, and temperature control.

With Unicor®, North Coast has found its ideal solution and has officially begun transitioning its seafood packaging, a process that will continue to roll out over the coming months.

To meet the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging options, North Coast Seafoods and Disruptive Packaging are taking a bold step towards a greener future.

Some benefits and key attributes that make Unicor the ideal solution for North Coast Seafoods and its customers:

It is composed of up to 70% calcium carbonate and 20-30% HDPE (high-density polyethylene)

It is 100% closed-loop recyclable, meaning that the material can be recycled indefinitely without losing its quality

It offers excellent cold-chain performance

It is waterproof & leakproof and does not chip and flake like conventional packaging materials

It’s incredibly durable, has passed all drop tests required for strength, protection, and durability, and has all the appropriate airline approvals.

This innovative packaging solution is both environmentally responsible and cost-effective, providing a win-win for businesses, customers, and the planet.

“After years of R&D and search, North Coast Seafoods is thrilled to partner with Disruptive Packaging and introduce Unicor® 100% recyclable packaging to our customers,” said Christian L’Heureux, Marketing Manager at North Coast Seafoods. “As a company with a deeply anchored legacy of sustainability, we continuously seek ways to reduce our environmental impact. With Unicor®, we can now offer our customers a sustainable packaging solution without compromising the quality and freshness of our seafood.

This partnership and packaging aren’t just strong, but Boston Strong; we’re proud to be pioneering this significant advancement in packaging as one of America’s first to utilize Unicor.”

“Disruptive Packaging is delighted to be partnered with North Coast Seafoods, Boston’s leading seafood processing company,” says David Kahn, Marketing Director for Disruptive Packaging. “We aim to leave a legacy of replacing non-recyclable packaging with our revolutionary UNICOR(r) packaging. North Coast Seafoods is paving the way as they have for many years. We are thrilled to have them officially join the Disruptive Club.”

With this game-changing solution, North Coast Seafoods continues to push forward on its journey towards a greener and cleaner planet.

For more information about North Coast Seafoods and their partnership with Disruptive Packaging, please visit: https://www.northcoastseafoods.com/blogs/sustainability/north-coast-seafoods-launches-recyclable-packaging. Together, North Coast Seafoods and Disruptive Packaging are making a difference by choosing sustainable packaging options for a better tomorrow.

About North Coast Seafoods:

North Coast Seafoods is a third-generation family-owned American company based in Boston, MA. At North Coast, Seafood with Integrity is more than just a vision: it embodies our steadfast commitment to excellence. When we say that our seafood is the freshest and most wholesome on the market, we mean it. When we commit to supplying our customers with the very best seafood, we follow through. And if ever something isn’t exactly right, we hold ourselves accountable. For more information, please visit www.northcoastseafoods.com.

About Disruptive Packaging:

Disruptive Packaging is revolutionizing the packaging industry with Unicor®, an Australian engineered and patented solution that is a direct replacement of conventional waxed cardboard and polystyrene packaging. Unicor is composed of between 65-70% Earth-based materials, with 1:1 recyclability in a closed-loop system or can be recycled in a recycling facility or program. Supplying a variety of producers in Seafood and Fresh Produce globally, Disruptive Packaging strives to create a circular economy that is better for business and better for the world. To learn more about Disruptive Packaging visit www.disruptivepackaging.com